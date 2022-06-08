Southfield man charged in 2nd May sex assault at Metro Airport parking garage

Detroit — A Southfield man accused of the attempted sexual assault of a woman at a Detroit Metro Airport parking garage last month has been charged in a second incident, officials said Wednesday.

Raymond Anthony Jackson Jr., 32, has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge, up to 15 years in prison for the second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and up to two years for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a misdemeanor.

On Monday, Jackson was formally charged in court with kidnapping and aggravated indecent exposure in connection with the attempted sexual assault of an Ohio woman at an airport parking garage on May 14.

Prosecutors said he is scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday on the charges in the second incident, the sexual assault of a 34-year-old Westland woman.

Police said the alleged assault happened at about 7:35 a.m. May 17 at the airport's Blue Deck Parking Garage. They said Jackson startled the victim after she parked her car, came behind her, grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground.

He allegedly then slammed her head several times on the concrete floor before sexually assaulting her, officials said.

According to authorities, the woman screamed and fought with Jackson, causing him to run away.

Investigators with the Metro Detroit Airport Police Department, Romulus Police and Detroit Police developed Jackson as a suspect in the assault.