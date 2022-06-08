Student brought bullet to Trenton elementary, officials say

A student at a Trenton school brought a bullet to campus this week, police and district administrators said.

Officials said the fourth grader had a single round at Anderson Elementary on Tuesday, the Police Department said in a statement.

The youth did not have a weapon or access to one, according to the release.

"Our school resource officer and two supervisors responded to assist and handle the investigation," police said. "At no time was a threat made or implied either verbally, written or on social media."

The student was removed from class and sent home, said Douglas Mentzer, Trenton Public Schools superintendent, in a letter to parents Wednesday.

"While it was determined that our students are safe, this incident serves as a reminder that we must be cognizant of our environment and make sure that we follow procedures to the utmost," he said. "We encourage all students, families and staff to immediately report any and all threats to our students' well-being to our respective school administration and/or Trenton Police Department."

Neither he nor Kelly Miller, the Anderson principal, immediately responded to requests for comment Wednesday on the student's status.

The last day of classes at the school, which has about 500 students, is Tuesday, according to its website.

Trenton police said they are working with the district to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"Our department will continue to monitor and investigate the situation and cannot release any more information at this time," police said Wednesday.