Driver sought in fatal shooting in Canton Township

Canton Township police are seeking tips to find a driver accused of opening fire Friday in a possible road rage incident that left one person dead.

The incident was reported along Haggerty Road between Palmer and Michigan Avenue about 5:18 pm. "and may be related to a traffic altercation," the police department said in a statement.

A 37-year-old man from Belleville "sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported in critical condition by the Canton Fire Department to a local hospital," according to the notice.

The victim later died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities described the suspect as a man last seen driving what was believed to be a gray 2013-2017 Chevrolet Equinox, last seen traveling north on Haggerty near Haggerty Circle.

A second vehicle possibly involved is a newer model white Ram pickup truck with black trim, also last seen northbound on Haggerty, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400.