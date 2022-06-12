Arsenal of bombs, weapons found in Warren house that exploded; man in critical condition

An arsenal of weapons, several small explosive devices and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found in a Warren house that was the site of an explosion Saturday afternoon, police said, and the victim was in critical condition Sunday.

The explosion, which took place at around 3:10 p.m. Saturday, started in the garage and spread to the rest of the house on the 20700 block of Gentner Street, according to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital after sustaining severe injuries, including losing both arms. It was unclear Sunday whether he would survive, Dwyer said.

The man, who Dwyer said had an extensive criminal background involving weapons charges and manufacturing of explosive items, was under investigation prior to the explosion.

Warren police executed a search warrant Saturday and recovered a dozen firearms including handguns and rifles as well as loaded AR-style magazines and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition, Dwyer said.

Small explosive devices were found as well, and police believe an illegal operation was running out of the house.

Warren police responded to the scene with the city's fire department, which did not return a request for information Sunday, and the Michigan State Police bomb squad.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi