42-year-old man fatally shot in Harper Woods; suspect in custody

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Harper Woods, and a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Harper Woods police officers responded to an apartment building on the 19200 Block of Rockcastle Street and found the victim, 42, in the courtyard, according to Jason Hammerle, the city's director of public safety.

A male suspect, along with a firearm, were taken into custody at that time, Hammerle said in a statement. The suspect is being held pending further investigation by detectives.

Police believe the suspect and victim were known to one another, Hammerle said.

