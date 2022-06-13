Shooting on I-94 in Detroit leads to gunfire at hospital, police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Monday on Interstate 94 in Detroit that was followed by more gunfire as the victim was being treated at a city hospital.

Soon after a witness called the agency's Detroit Regional Communication Center to report a shooting on the freeway near Chalmers, the victim arrived at Ascension St. John Hospital on Moross, representatives said in a statement on Twitter.

The man reported he had been driving in that area "when a white sedan pulled along the side of his vehicle and began shooting," according to the post. "The suspect vehicle was in the left lane and the victim was in the center lane."

The man was struck in the ankle. He pulled off to the shoulder and let his passenger drive him to the hospital, state police said.

While he was inside the hospital, "a dark-colored vehicle arrived at the hospital and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle," MSP reported. "During that secondary shooting, the victim’s father was near the vehicle and was shot in the ankle."

The Detroit Police Department, which is now involved in the investigation, said two suspects were sought. They released surveillance images of the vehicles each drove.

One was described as driving a black Chevrolet Equinox, license plate: ELV-9422.

The other was in a white Chevy Impala, license plate EMG-6198.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Meanwhile, the eastbound I-94 lanes were closed at Conner for hours as troopers searched for evidence, including shell casings, MSP said.

The road reopened around 9:30 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.