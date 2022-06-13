Man accused of pointing AR pistol at drivers near Southfield Fwy, Ford Road arrested

Detroit — Michigan State Police have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a pink AR pistol out of his car window while driving Monday morning.

Officials said troopers received a call from an off-duty Detroit police officer who was driving into work at about 7:30 a.m. near the southbound Southfield Freeway and Ford Road about a motorist pointing the weapon out of a red Dodge Durango SUV.

The officer followed the driver and guided troopers from the state police's Metro South post to him. The troopers pulled the vehicle over near the Southfield Freeway and Ford Road.

Troopers ordered the man out of the vehicle and arrested him without incident, officials said. They searched the vehicle and found a pink AR pistol sitting on the floor in the vehicle's back seat.

They also checked to see if the suspect had a license to carry a weapon and learned it expired in 2016.

According to a preliminary investigation, police allege the man pointed the gun at several other drivers with whom he was involved in separate road rage incidents. Troopers are trying to locate several potential victims, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.