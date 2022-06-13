No charges for profanity-laced voicemail about illegal parking at Harper Woods school

Harper Woods — No charges will be filed in connection with a profanity-laced voicemail left with the Harper Woods School District in April, police said Monday.

They also said the person who left the message is not a member of the Harper Woods city council, as some media outlets reported.

"Wanting an independent investigation, the (Harper Woods Department of Public Safety) contacted the Michigan State Police," police said in a statement. "The MSP investigated and ultimately determined that the voice mail did not constitute criminal activity and closed its investigation.

The statement also said the city and the department take "all threats, racial/ethnic intimidation or illegal harassment are taken very seriously" and that they are committed to investigating any reported incident fully.

Furthermore, officials said investigators determined the voicemail was left by a Harper Woods resident and not a council member, despite claims to the contrary.

Finally, they said while the message contained profane language, there were no threats or derogatory racial or ethnic comments.

According to police, a recent news report said the Harper Woods School District received the alleged profanity-laced telephone voicemail message about parents illegally parking during student drop-off and pick-up at a school.

District officials reported the message to the police, who immediately investigated and reviewed all related materials they provided, including the voicemail itself.