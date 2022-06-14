Melvindale police on scene of situation at motel on Dix near Oakwood Blvd.

Melvindale — The public is being urged to stay clear of the area around Dix Road and Oakwood Boulevard because of a police situation.

Officials said in a post on the department's Facebook page that the situation is at the Red Roof Inn & Suites on Dix and police have closed the road from Oakwood to Rose.

They said a SWAT team is at the scene.

They also said Melvindale Schools have been notified and are taking appropriate action.