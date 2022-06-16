1 arrested after Mustangs stolen from Flat Rock plant; 3 recovered in Detroit

Flat Rock — One man has been arrested in connection with the theft of four or five 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s from an assembly plant early Thursday, Michigan State Police said.

Three of the vehicles have also been recovered, they said.

Flat Rock police called state police at about 3:20 a.m. Thursday to get help to stop the thieves, who fled onto northbound Interstate 75 in the vehicles. Police saw them trying to put fuel in the vehicles, but they drove off when they saw the officers.

Officials said the police didn't pursue the cars and state police spotted them on I-75 at Schaefer in Detroit. Troopers tried to stop the Mustangs, but the drivers continued to flee.

They then singled out one of the Mustangs and pursued it until it ran out of gas on westbound Interstate 96 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

State police said the driver of the vehicle drove it up the freeway's grass embankment. A trooper blocked the car from rolling back onto the freeway with the front of his patrol car.

Troopers then took the Mustang's lone occupant into custody without incident and transported him to the Detroit Detention Center.

Investigators later received a call from a tow truck driver that an orange Shelby GT500 Mustang had been abandoned on northbound I-75 near Livernois. Police said they believe the vehicle ran out of fuel.

Officials said Detroit police found a third Mustang, a red one, abandoned on Warren Avenue near 30th street. They said they also believe the car ran out of gas.

All three vehicles are being processed for evidence.

State police said Flat Rock police are investigating the suspect who was taken into custody.

