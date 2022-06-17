13 Ford F-150 Raptor trucks stolen from Dearborn lot recovered

A baker's dozen of Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks stolen from Ford's Rouge complex have been recovered by the Dearborn Police Department, but the vehicles are damaged, city spokesperson Bilal Baydoun confirmed Friday.

Dearborn police began receiving reports of the thefts Friday, and more were received over the weekend.

The 13 new trucks had a baseline value of $69,905 each.

They were found in various states of disrepair, Baydoun said.

"They were in varying states of disrepair, some had parts, primarily tires, stripped away and others had signs of damage possibly related to ramming," he said.

Baydoun said the Dearborn police arrested and charged one suspect so far although the investigation is ongoing and it is unclear whether all 13 thefts are connected.

Baydoun declined to name the person who was charged.

"The individual who was arrested was charged with two separate felony charges," Baydoun said. "Essentially what these charges correlate to is the alleged theft and the possession of the theft."

hmackay@detroitnews.com