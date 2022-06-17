Dearborn police seek man in Walmart groping incident

Dearborn police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a recent groping incident at a Walmart.

Officers were called to the store on Mercury Drive around 2 p.m. on June 2 on a report of a man wearing an Amazon hat and shirt who was accused of inappropriately touching a female customer, the police department said in a statement.

"When the victim confronted the subject, a brief struggle ensued," the release read.

Surveillance footage captured the man fleeing in a white crossover SUV.

“We will not tolerate any violent act that violates a community member’s most basic sense of safety and autonomy," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "I urge the public to come forward and identify this individual so he can be held accountable."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.