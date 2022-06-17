Woman, 37, killed in crash on M-14 at Beck Road; freeway remains closed

Plymouth — A woman is dead and M-14 at Beck Road is closed after a crash Friday morning, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called to the area at about 8:30 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, traffic on M-14 was slowed by construction and lane closures in the area when a 37-year-old woman who was driving rear-ended another vehicle at a high speed and continued traveling into the rear of a tractor-trailer.

Officials said the female driver died in the crash. Investigators learned later she was not wearing a seatbelt. Police have notified her next of kin.

Drivers involved in the crash were not hurt, they said.

The roadway remains closed while state police continue to investigate.

