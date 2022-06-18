Divine Child wrestling coach charged with asking student to trade marijuana for sex photos

Dearborn — A wrestling coach has been charged with multiple felonies after prosecutors say he told his 15-year-old student he'd give him marijuana in exchange for sexually provocative photos.

Divine Child High School head wrestling coach Brandon Fenzel, 24, of White Lake was charged with four counts of child sexually abusive activity and four counts of using a computer to communicate with another to commit a crime, prosecutors said Saturday.

"The student was a member of wrestling team when it is alleged that Fenzel asked him to send sexually abusive material in exchange for marijuana," said a Saturday press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Dearborn police investigated the matter and arrested Fenzel Wednesday, the release said.

Fenzel was to be arraigned Saturday before 19th District Judge Mark Sommers.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN