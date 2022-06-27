Man accused of inappropriately touching customer at Dearborn Walmart charged

Dearborn — A man accused of inappropriately touching a customer at a Walmart store earlier this month has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, officials said Monday.

Marshal Dwight Brown was arraigned Friday in 19th District Court in Dearborn with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, Dearborn police said.

A judge set his bond at $5,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Friday.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.

Police said Brown was arrested Thursday in Lyon Township after investigators received tips from the public.

Officers were called at about 2 p.m. June 2 to the Walmart at 5851 Mercury Drive near the Southfield Freeway for a report of a man inappropriately touching a female while in the store. The victim said the man was wearing an Amazon hat and shirt.

After the incident, the victim confronted the man and they briefly struggled. The store's security cameras captured the man fleeing in a white crossover SUV.

