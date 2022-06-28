Dearborn police seek driver in Sunday hit-and-run that injured 2 children

Dearborn police are seeking tips to find a driver and car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run last week that left two children injured.

On Sunday, a white Pontiac Grand Prix reportedly was speeding west on Ross from Telegraph near Banner on the city's west side when the youths were struck as they tried to cross the street, investigators said in a statement.

"The driver briefly exited the vehicle to remove the injured children from the middle of the roadway before driving off," according to the release. "The driver did not render aid to the children, or report the incident to authorities."

Responding officers provided emergency aid at the scene before transporting the victims to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, the Police Department said.

Both are expected to make a full recovery. Details on their status were not released Tuesday night.

"We have seen far too often how reckless driving can have deadly consequences," Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement. "Luckily, that was not the result of this situation. I urge the driver to do the right thing and come forward, otherwise we will use every tool at our disposal to identify and apprehend this individual."

Witnesses described the driver as a male with a thin build, last seen wearing a white shirt and sunglasses.

The Grand Prix appears to have a temporary license tag in the upper left corner of the rear window, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2240. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.