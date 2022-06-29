Barricaded gunman, suspect in woman's fatal shooting in Westland arrested

Westland — A man suspected of holding police at bay after he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in a car early Wednesday morning has been arrested, officials said.

Officers called a little after midnight to an area in the 35000 block of Glenwood near Wayne Road found a woman, identified as Tabitha Cornwall, 41, dead inside a vehicle in the Old Orchard mobile home park.

An investigation led police to suspect the woman's ex-boyfriend had shot her. They then learned the man had barricaded himself in a mobile home.

Police said the Western Wayne County SWAT team helped them convince the suspect to voluntarily leave the home. He was taken into custody.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.