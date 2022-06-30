Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Westland charged

A man has been charged in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend before he held the police at bay early Wednesday morning in Westland has been charged.

Cary Anthony Taylor, 41, has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony, officials said Thursday.

Taylor is expected to be charged in the 18th District Court in Westland.

Authorities accuse him of shooting and killing Tabitha Cornwall, 41, also of Westland.

Police called a little after midnight Tuesday to an area in the 35000 block of Glenwood near Wayne Road found Cornwall dead inside a vehicle in the Old Orchard mobile home park. She had two gunshot wounds to the left side of her head, officials said.

Investigators said they believe the suspect and the victim were in an argument that escalated. During the fight, Taylor allegedly produced a handgun and fired it into Cornwall's vehicle, fatally striking her before he fled.

Police searching for him learned he had barricaded himself in a mobile home. They convinced him to voluntarily leave the home and then they arrested him.