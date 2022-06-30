They took puppy along for the ride. Then they were held up at gunpoint in Romulus.

Romulus police are seeking tips to find three people accused of stealing a puppy from its owners this week.

Officers were called to the 15000 block of Plain Way around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday and met with a mobile locksmith, who told them she and her husband had been robbed at gunpoint by three males, the Police Department said in a statement.

"It is alleged that one of the suspects called for the locksmith service claiming to be locked out of his vehicle," according to the release.

When the couple arrived with their French bulldog puppy in a van, the armed suspects dressed all in black and wearing masks approached and demanded money, investigators reported.

"The victims did not have any money but were robbed of their tools and puppy," police wrote.

The suspects fled on Eureka Road in a silver Ford Fusion, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Romulus Police Department at (734) 941-8400.