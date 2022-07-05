Corrections officer charged after inappropriate contact with teen girl

An Ohio man accused of using social media to have inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old girl has been charged, officials said.

Shawn Francis, 35, was charged over the weekend with enticing a minor for immoral purposes, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Southgate Police said in a statement that Francis is an Ohio resident and a corrections officer who works for the Michigan Department of Corrections.

A magistrate set Francis' bond at $10,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for July 15. He was also ordered to wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

Francis allegedly sent photographs of himself in the nude to the teen girl from June 1-27, the prosecutor's office said. He also allegedly asked the girl to send him nude photographs of herself and to meet with him.

The girl's mother found the messages from Francis and immediately called the Southgate police. Police officials said the department began an investigation into the allegations on June 27. Officers arrested France on June 29.

Prosecutors said Francis is a friend of the victim's family.

Correction: The Prosecutor's Office corrected the spelling of the suspect's name. The Southgate Police Department says the suspect is an Ohio resident and a Michigan corrections officer.