Southgate man charged after inappropriate contact with teen girl

A Southgate man accused of using social media to have inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old girl has been charged, officials said.

Shawn Frances, 35, was charged over the weekend with enticing a minor for immoral purposes, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A magistrate set Frances' bond at $10,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for July 15. He was also ordered to wear a GPS tether if he posts bond.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

According to police, Frances allegedly sent photographs of himself in the nude to the teen girl from June 1 through June 27. He also allegedly asked the girl to send him nude photographs of herself and to meet with him.

The girl's mother found the messages from Frances and immediately called the Southgate police. Officers arrested France on June 29.

Investigators said France is a friend of the victim's family.