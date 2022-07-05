Police probe possible July 4 shooting on I-94 near Southfield Fwy

Allen Park — A possible Fourth of July freeway shooting and road rage case is under investigation, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

They said a female motorist called 911 at about 10:40 p.m. Monday to report she believes she was the victim of road rage and a possible freeway shooting. She said the incident happened on Interstate 94 near the Southfield Freeway.

She told police she was driving northbound on the Southfield Freeway and getting on the ramp to westbound I-94 when she cut off another driver, a man.

Both drivers argued and she said the man was behind her vehicle when she saw him stick his arm out of his car's window and she heard gunshots.

She told police she never saw a gun, but one of her vehicle's tires was damaged. State police officials said bullet fragments were recovered from the tire.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.