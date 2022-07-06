I-75 northbound closed at Schaefer/Fort due to jackknifed semi
The Detroit News
Interstate 75 northbound is closed at the Schaefer/Fort exit.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said a jackknifed semi-trailer is the cause. MDOT cameras show the truck being pulled to the side on a rainy freeway.
Trucks and other traffic on their way into Detroit are being forced off at Schaefer/Fort.
Persistent rain Wednesday morning has left area roadways wet, and the stretch of freeway features a curve and then a steep rise as I-75 crosses the Rouge River.