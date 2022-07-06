WAYNE COUNTY

I-75 northbound closed at Schaefer/Fort due to jackknifed semi

The Detroit News
View Comments

Interstate 75 northbound is closed at the Schaefer/Fort exit.

Michigan Department of Transportation cameras show trucks trying to maneuver around a collision on Interstate 75 after Schaefer/Fort.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said a jackknifed semi-trailer is the cause. MDOT cameras show the truck being pulled to the side on a rainy freeway.

Trucks and other traffic on their way into Detroit are being forced off at Schaefer/Fort.

Persistent rain Wednesday morning has left area roadways wet, and the stretch of freeway features a curve and then a steep rise as I-75 crosses the Rouge River. 

View Comments