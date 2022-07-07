Man, woman killed in shooting Tuesday in Hamtramck
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Hamtramck — Police are investigating a fatal Tuesday shooting, officials said.
Officers called at about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the 12000 block of Oklahoma near Commor and Interstate 75 found a man and a woman, ages 25 and 24, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators said the man is a Hamtramck resident and the woman lives in Detroit.
Officials have identified two male suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting. They said the two men were seen fleeing in a newer model silver or gray Dodge Durango.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Hamtramck Police at (313) 800-5280.