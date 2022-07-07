Police seek tips in armed robbery at Canton pharmacy

Canton — Police are asking the public for help to find an armed man who robbed a pharmacy Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect walked into the Devz Pharmacy at 6624 N. Canton Center near Hanford at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday and pointed a gun at the clerk. He demanded pills and cash.

After the robbery, he left the store and headed south. Investigators believe he got into a silver SUV parked in a nearby neighborhood.

No injuries were reported and no other customers were in the store at the time of the robbery, officials said.

Police said the man was wearing a white surgical mask, a black Detroit Tigers cap, a red Polo-style shirt and dark jeans. Images of him were captured by the store's security cameras and released by detectives.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400.