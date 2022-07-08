Detroit Metro Airport staff shuttle bus crashes, sends 4 to hospital

A Detroit Metro Airport employee shuttle crashed Friday, sending riders to the hospital, officials said.

The bus "collided with the tunnel walls on southbound Dingell Drive around 5:30," said Erica Donerson, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County Airport Authority, in a statement.

Five people on the bus, including the driver, were injured, she said.

Four were hospitalized. None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, Donerson said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Other details were not released Friday night.

The crash prompted officials to close some roads near the site at the airport, but all had reopened by 9:30 p.m., Donerson said.