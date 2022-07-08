Livonia police seek man who shoplifted bike, clothes from sporting goods store

Livonia — Police are asking for help to find a man who stole a bike and several other items from a sporting goods store in the city.

The theft happened June 23 at the DICK'S Sporting Goods store on Middle Belt near Interstate 96, according to authorities.

Officials said the man took an Avalanche mountain bike and various clothing articles without paying for them. He rode the bicycle out of the building and through an exit in the store's back room, they said.

Anyone with information should call Livonia Police Det. Aaron Marx at (734) 466-2339.