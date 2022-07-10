Police on scene in Harper Woods after shots fired in barricaded situation

The Detroit News

Police are at the scene in Harper Woods for a possible hostage situation involving shots fired at police, Michigan State Police said Sunday night.

The incident occurred at a home on the 20600 block of Kenosha, MSP said on Twitter.

"MSP units assisting Harper Woods police with possible hostage situation," the tweet said at 9:23 p.m. "Suspect has shot at police."

A bomb squad was at the scene late Sunday.

Harper Woods police could not provide information. MSP asked drivers and others to avoid the area and expect a large police presence.

A fire crew sprayed the house, which neighbors said was on fire earlier.

Craig Grimes, who lives a few houses down from the scene, said he saw a person outside of the house who had been stabbed. Neighbors told law enforcement that a suspect was in the house, Grimes said.

Grimes said at least two people had left the house since police arrived, including one person walked out by police and put in an ambulance and another who had to crawl out.

