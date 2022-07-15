Man reports shots fired after being tailgated on M-39

Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver called to report another driver shot at his vehicle Thursday night during a road rage incident.

The man called emergency services just after 9:30 p.m. to report he had been driving home from work in Plymouth and had just gotten on southbound M-39 from eastbound Interstate 96 when he noticed another car tailgating his, the Michigan State Police tweeted.

He told troopers that the other vehicle pulled alongside his and the drivers "exchanged words."

According to the victim, he sped up and heard a bang, so he exited the freeway at Michigan Avenue. The other car continued south along M-39, he said.

He pulled into the parking lot of a business along Michigan Avenue in Dearborn and found a bullet hole in the front, passenger-side door of his vehicle and called police.

State detectives and troopers continue to investigate the incident.

hmackay@detroitnews.com