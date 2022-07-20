Child dead, another hurt in crash on Southfield Freeway, state police say

One child was killed and another seriously injured Wednesday night in a crash on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found a car heading north on the freeway (M-39) near Outer Drive around 8:50 p.m. was speeding when it struck another vehicle then crossed all lanes and collided with the median barrier, MSP reported on Twitter.

A 7-year-old sitting behind the 30-year-old female driver in the speeding car was not wearing a seat belt and died, according to MSP.

A young child who had been "sitting in a car seat with only a lap belt over the seat was thrown from the seat and sustained serious injuries," authorities said.

"Troopers are still working to identify the children as their mother is extremely distraught and also may be impaired."

The driver in the vehicle struck did not report injuries, state police said.