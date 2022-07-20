Ex-Highland Park detective gets 2 years for selling fentanyl-laced heroin

Detroit — A former Highland Park police detective was sentenced to two years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin while on duty and in uniform, federal officials said Tuesday.

Tiffany Lipkovitch, 47, of Grosse Pointe pleaded guilty to federal drug charges in January.

Officials accused her of selling drugs in Wayne and Oakland counties between June and September 2018 along with a friend and alleged drug supplier, Amber Bellamy of Detroit. Lipkovitch and Bellamy were arrested in June 2021.

Federal agents recorded numerous calls and meetings between Lipkovitch and a confidential source about a drug transaction, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.

Lipkovitch, who had been an officer with the Highland Park Police Department since 2011, gave the source samples of the drugs available from her associate and explained the price of each mixture. She explained that her associate was getting "a package of fentanyl . . . from overseas" to mix the drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Ison said Bellamy later sold the source 45 grams of a fentanyl/heroin mixture. After that, Lipkovitch met with the source while she was on duty and in her police uniform and collected $300 for facilitating the sale.

"This officer broke the law she swore to enforce by putting dangerous drugs like heroin and fentanyl on the streets of our community," Ison said. "This sentence should send a clear message to any officer who crosses the line and betrays his or her oath of office. If an officer engages in criminal conduct, then our office will respond accordingly."