Man charged in fatal shooting in Detroit in 2021

A Lincoln Park man has been charged in connection with a 2021 fatal shooting in Detroit, authorities announced Wednesday.

Fadi Moussa Faraj, 36, was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court on charges including first-degree murder and felon in possession , records show. A not-guilty plea was entered; a judge denied bond.

The Wayne County Prosecutor authorized charges for Faraj after he was linked to the Dec. 23, 2021, fatal shooting of John Gregg Jr., 39.

At around 11 p.m. that day, Detroit police officers were dispatched to a home in the 2610 block of Norman for a reported hit-and-run. While in route, the call was upgraded to a reported shooting, investigators said in a statement.

Upon arrival, they found Gregg in the street, "suffering from trauma to the head and body," according to the release. Medics pronounced him dead.

Authorities allege Gregg had been standing next to Faraj's car when an argument escalated. Faraj fired a handgun, wounding Gregg, then allegedly ran over the victim over with his car before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a preliminary examination a week later.

An attorney listed as representing Faraj did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Corrections lists Faraj as a prisoner at a Muskegon facility.He was sentenced in January to at least two years in prison on weapons charges related to a November 2020 incident in Wayne County, according to the MDOC website. His earliest release date is in 2025.

Faraj was previously sentenced on other charges, including fleeing a police officer, state records show.