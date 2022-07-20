Man faces 3rd murder charge after mother dies following Harper Woods attack, standoff

Harper Woods — The man suspected in multiple stabbings at a home earlier this month is facing a third murder charge after his mother died over the weekend from injuries police say were inflicted by her son.

He had previously been charged in the deaths of Zlayiah Frazier, 22, of Roseville and his stepfather Robert Bray Jr., 70, of Harper Woods. Officials said Frazier and Bray appeared to have been killed by blunt force trauma.

Frazier was the mother of Welch's son.

Welch is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges in connection with the death of his mother, Flossie Bray, 42, of Harper Woods, authorities said.

Welch now faces three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, a count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault, and six counts of using a firearm during a felony.

If convicted, he could be sentenced up to life in prison for the murder charges.

Police said Welch attacked his mother on July 10 at her Harper Woods home. A judge ordered Welch to live at the home while free on bond after he was charged in connection with assaulting Frazier last month.

Bray died Saturday from her wounds in the stabbing, according to the prosecutor's office.

Harper Woods police were called at about 8:14 p.m. July 10 to Bray's home at 20640 block of Kenosha near Interstate 94 and Moross for a report that a woman had been stabbed, they said.

They found Welch's 1-year-old son on the home's driveway crying. Officers took the child to safety and a hospital.

Shortly after, police began taking gunfire coming from inside the house, officials said. They also saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

Officers took cover, set up a perimeter and called for a tactical team.

Hours later, the situation ended with police arresting Welch, they said. Officers found the injured Bray, who had been stabbed multiple times with a butcher's knife. Frazier and Robert Bray were dead inside the house.