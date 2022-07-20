Suspect sought in Dearborn Heights bank robbery

Dearborn Heights police are seeking tips to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the city on Wednesday.

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. at the Comerica Bank in the 4400 block of Telegraph, the police department said.

Authorities did not release how much money was taken.

The suspect was last seen running west across Telegraph.

He was captured on a surveillance camera at the bank wearing a pink facial mask, a black Detroit Tigers shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at (313) 277-6770. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at www.1800speakup.org or by calling 1-800-SPEAK UP.