Second person charged in Canton Township fatal shooting

A second person been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Canton Township, police said Monday.

Jacor Burch was arraigned in 35th District Court on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm, records show.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. The 21-year-old was given no bond and remains in the Wayne County Jail pending his next court appearance, scheduled for Aug. 5.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted, police said.

Authorities allege Burch shot Michael Paul, 37, on June 10.

The incident was reported along Haggerty Road between Palmer and Michigan Avenue about 5:18 p.m. "and may be related to a traffic altercation," the Police Department said at the time.

Paul, a Belleville resident, was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Burch was arrested July 7 in Illinois. He was listed as living in Ann Arbor.

Maria Phillips, 33, earlier was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.