State police probe possible shooting on I-75 near Dix Hwy.

Lincoln Park — Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened Wednesday on Interstate 75 near Dix Highway, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 7:45 a.m. for a report of a felonious assault.

The caller told troopers he was driving north on I-75 in a construction zone when a dark-colored sedan attempted to merge in the lane closure. He said the sedan pulled in behind his truck and followed him until he reached the exit ramp to Dix Hwy.

Police said the sedan also exited onto the Dix ramp and the victim heard two popping noises. He later discovered his truck had been struck twice in the passenger door.

Officials said troopers are checking the ramp for casings and the truck is being taken to a state police post for analysis.

They also said they do not have a description of the vehicle or its driver.