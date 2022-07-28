3 arrested after thefts of Ford Raptor pickups from Dearborn lot

Dearborn — Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of several vehicles, including some Ford F-150 Raptor pickup trucks, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers received a call at about 9 p.m. Wednesday about the theft of multiple Ford Raptors from a lot in Dearborn, according to authorities.

Callers reported the trucks had gotten on the Southfield Freeway from Ford Road and were traveling north. They told police the thieves in the stolen vehicles were wearing ski masks.

State police summoned a helicopter to aid in the search for the vehicles, officials said. Troopers aboard the aircraft located one of the trucks on the Southfield Freeway near Lyndon Avenue in Detroit.

As troopers on the ground made their way to the area, the helicopter's crew spotted the truck traveling on Strathmoor near West Chicago. They then informed other troopers the truck's driver abandoned the vehicle near a home in the 19900 block of Asbury Park and ran. Police recovered the truck.

Troopers then stopped a car that was leaving the home, they said. A man inside the vehicle was wearing a ski mask.

Officials said they arrested three suspects at the address and found three more vehicles they later learned had been reported stolen. Investigators also found several sets of keys and a stolen firearm.

They said one of the vehicles they found is a Mustang GT 500 that had been stolen from Ford Motor Company's Flat Rock plant earlier this year.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez