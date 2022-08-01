Driver charged in Southfield Freeway road-rage shooting

A driver has been charged in connection with an alleged road-rage shooting last month on the Southfield Freeway, Michigan State Police announced Monday.

Nicholas Wilson, 24, was arraigned in 36th District Court on 13 counts, including assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon, the agency said.

He also was charged with habitual offender second offense. Bond was set at $1 million.

Wilson was identified in a July 15 incident involving another motorist.

That driver told authorities he had been driving home from work in Plymouth and entered southbound M-39 from eastbound Interstate 96 when he noticed another car tailgating his.

He said the other vehicle pulled alongside his and the drivers "exchanged words" before he heard a bang. After leaving the freeway, he found a bullet hole in the front, passenger-side door of his vehicle.

Gunfire incidents have been reported on regional roadways since last year, when Michigan State Police investigated 67 freeway shootings in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Authorities have said they planned to redeploy officers on highways during the summer for the second year of a joint operation that aims to curb rising interstate violence.