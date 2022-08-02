Southgate man arrested in wife's death, police say

A Southgate man has been arrested after his wife's body was found Monday in Washtenaw County, police said.

The city's Police Department was alerted around 8 a.m. about the 42-year-old woman, who had last been seen Saturday at her home in the 16000 block of Walter, investigators said in a statement.

While investigating her disappearance, the woman's 44-year-old husband became a person of interest, according to the release.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was killed at the home by her husband who then attempted to cover up the crime by moving the victim’s body to another location in Washtenaw County," police said.

Officials had searched Monday at a mobile home park in Superior Township, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported.

The suspect "has confessed to investigators to killing his wife and is in custody," police said Monday night. "This appears to be an isolated incident stemming from a domestic dispute."

Southgate police are working to submit their findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, which will decide on charges.