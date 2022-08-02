Washington leads in early Wayne County Sheriff election results

Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington was leading in early results in the Democratic primary for sheriff over challengers Walter Epps, a former Wayne County sheriff's lieutenant, and former Detroit cop Joan Merriweather.

Early reports had Washington with 41% of the vote with 5% of precincts reporting. Merriweather, who also worked for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, had 32% and Epps 26%.

The winner would fill a partial term that ends at the finish of 2024 since there is no Republican running.

Washington was appointed by the county commission in January 2021, a month after longtime Sheriff Benny Napoleon died from COVID-19. Epps also sought the sheriff's position left vacant by Napoleon's death.

Both Wayne County sheriff candidates said if elected, they would focus on the challenge of recruiting during a severe staffing manpower shortage.

Washington said he's seen an uptick in applicants since starting the procedure. "Full disclosure, not all of them are eligible, but we are seeing more people applying," he said.

Epps said he would try to address problems by emulating how Detroit got out of its 2013 municipal bankruptcy.

"There was a time when the city of Detroit was not competitive, but it's come a long way since the bankruptcy," Epps said. "We can look at what Detroit did and apply that. We don't have to reinvent the wheel."

In other races, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans was is leading 84%-15% over challenger Mohammed Alam in the Democratic primary.

Evans, a former Wayne County sheriff and Detroit police chief, has been county executive since 2015 and is seeking a third, four-year term.

The winner will face Republican Mark Ashley Price of Highland Park in the November election.

In a county commission District 1 Democratic primary, Commissioner Tim Kileen of Detroit is leading 86%-13% over former state Rep. Brian Banks of Harper Woods.

This commission primary has drawn attention because Banks has argued his well-documented legal problems make him an ideal candidate for a Wayne County commissioner's seat because "I share the experiences of the underprivileged and disadvantaged." The 1st District includes Detroit, Harper Woods and the Grosse Pointes.

Banks had eight felony convictions for writing bad checks and credit card fraud when he was elected to the state House in 2012. He resigned in 2017 after pleading guilty in a bank loan forgery case that resulted in a misdemeanor conviction and no additional jail time.

In an email to The Detroit News, Banks said he's learned from his mistakes. He said if he's elected, his history of legal problems would help him relate to many of his constituents.

Killeen is running on his 16-year record and wants to strengthen the county's ethics ordinance. Killeen declined to comment about his opponent.

"He's got his own story to tell," he said. "I'm going to leave that part up to the voters. I'm focused on what I'm trying to do."

Killeen said his top priorities are getting more primary care doctors into inner-city health clinics and strengthening ethics rules for county employees.

"I was on committee that drafted the first ethics ordinance for how public servants in Wayne County have to play the game, and it’s time to update that and strengthen it," he said.

"Michigan has some of the weakest ethics laws in the country, and our draft five to six years ago was patterned on Michigan law," Killeen said.

The victor will face Republican John Barry Anderson of Grosse Pointe Woods in the fall election.

In a countywide ballot measure, Proposition J was leading 61%-39%. The proposal would renew the county's jail millage of 0.94 mills for 10 years.

The millage, which is expected to generate $45 million this year, finances the county jail operations and construction costs.

