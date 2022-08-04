His wife was missing; now Southgate man charged in slaying

A Southgate man was charged Thursday in connection with his wife's slaying, the Wayne County Prosecutor announced.

Gil Vega, 44, was arraigned through 28th District Court in Southgate on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felony firearm, authorities reported.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 12, followed by a preliminary examination a week later.

Vega was arrested Monday. Southgate police went to the home on Walter that he shared with his wife, Ilena Luna, after a relative reported not hearing from her for more than two days.

While investigating the 43-year-old's disappearance, her husband became a person of interest, police reported.

"It is alleged that the defendant shot Ms. Luna in their home and he moved her lifeless body to another location in Washtenaw County," prosecutors said Thursday.

Vega later told investigators he was involved in her death, police said Monday.

Police described it as an "isolated incident stemming from a domestic dispute."

More details were expected to be released at the next court hearing, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.