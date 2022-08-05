Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit

A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around 9:20 p.m., the agency said on Twitter.

The suspect, who was believed to be armed, then ran from the vehicle, according to the post.

Troopers and officers chased the man and took him into custody.

"There were no patrol cars damaged and no one was hurt," MSP said.

Van Buren Township police did not release additional details on the suspect or incident Friday night.