Police seek suspect in Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery

The Detroit News

Grosse Pointe Woods police are seeking tips to identify a suspect who robbed a Flagstar Bank Friday morning.

The suspect entered the bank at 19733 Mack Avenue at about 9:15 am and told the teller to give him all the money in the cash drawer, the pubilc safety department said in a statement posted on Nixle.

After the teller complied, the man fled the location, possibly in a gray Ford EcoSport, and headed west on Allard, according to the notice. The driver of the vehicle was unknown, police said.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 40-50 years old, bald with glasses. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans and a blue face mask.

Anyone with additional information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety at (313) 343-2410 or the Grosse Pointe Woods Detective Bureau at (313) 343-2412.