2 hurt when fleeing car runs off road, catches fire, rolls down embankment in Livonia

A driver and his passenger were injured Monday after leading state and Detroit police on a chase through western Wayne County, investigators said.

Troopers responded around 5 p.m. to help Detroit officers pursuing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 96 near Merriman. Someone inside the car was wanted for a homicide, Michigan State Police said in a statement on Twitter.

As troopers caught up with the pursuit, the suspect tried to exit northbound Interstate 275 at Six Mile, according to the post.

The vehicle was speeding before it lost control, ran off the road near the ramp then rolled down an embankment, state police said.

The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was ejected. The 46-year-old driver was tossed into the back. The vehicle also caught fire but was extinguished, MSP reported.

Both men were treated for injuries by troopers on the scene then transported to a local hospital by the Livonia Fire Department.

They remained at the hospital late Monday with Detroit police, who were expected to file charges. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.