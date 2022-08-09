Grosse Pointe man charged with kidnapping, assaulting ex-wife in Van Buren Twp.

Van Buren Township — A Grosse Pointe man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-wife in Van Buren Township.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's Office said Carl Travis, 51, assaulted and attempted to kidnap his 35-year-old ex-wife just after 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release.

Van Buren Township police were sent to a home in the 48400 block of Denton Road to respond to a kidnapping in progress, according to the Prosecutor Office's news release. They found Travis assaulting the woman, who is from Harrison Township, according to police.

Travis allegedly fled when officers tried to intervene, according to the news release. He led officers on a chase on Interstate 94 that ended with Travis crashing his vehicle into a metal pole at the intersection of Trumbull Street and eastbound I-94 Service Drive. He was arrested at this point.

Travis was charged with unlawful imprisonment, second-degree fleeing and eluding, domestic violence, reckless driving and two counts of assaulting, obstructing or resisting a police officer.

He was arraigned Monday in the 34th District Court in Romulus. As of Tuesday afternoon, Travis remained in custody at the Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility on $500,000 bond.

