Prosecutors charge man in weekend Huron Township shooting

A Flat Rock man has been charged in the Saturday shooting death of a Detroit teen in Huron Township, officials said.

Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, is accused of fatally shooting Gavino Torres III, 17, early Saturday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. It has charged Colon with second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Colon is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday in 34thDistrict Court in Romulus.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

Huron Township police officers were called at about 3 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 20340 block of Wahrman for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds to his left arm and abdomen.

Prosecutors said medics transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They allege Colon fled the scene after shooting Gavino. Officials said Colon surrendered himself to police later the same day.

Police said Saturday they believed there was an ongoing feud between the two.