Boy in critical condition after hit by car while riding bike in Redford

Redford Township — A child is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bike, officials said Thursday.

Redford police officers were called at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Vassar Drive and Brady Street near West Grand River and Seven Mile for a report of a crash involving a child.

Police said officers began administering first aid when they arrived. Medics took the boy to a hospital.

Investigators said they found a blue 2012 Chevrolet Impala abandoned at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw two men exit the vehicle and run after the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash or the two men who were in the vehicle should call Redford Township Police Capt. DiPrima at (313) 387-2571 or email him at ADiPrima@RedfordPd.org.