Oil spill in Rouge River in Wayne sends out hazmat team

The Western Wayne Hazmat team is responding to an oil spill in the Rouge River in the city of Wayne on Sunday, state environmental officials said.

As of Sunday afternoon, a hazmat team was continuing cleanup after a 55-gallon drum with used oil overturned in the river, said Jeff Johnson, spokesman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The location of the spill was reported at a business on the 36000 block of Michigan Ave. in Wayne.

The incident was first reported to state officials at 8:41 p.m. Saturday, when it appeared as an oil sheen in the river, Johnson said.

The local fire department was called and placed booms on the river and at the outfall of the property to try and contain the spill.

The owner would be responsible for cleanup, but that is unclear which business was involved, Johnson said.

The 127-mile Rouge River in southeast Michigan flows into the Detroit River.

"EGLE is keeping tabs on this and Western Wayne Hazmat is taking the lead on the response," Johnson said.

