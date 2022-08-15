Redford Twp. man charged with shooting at Detroit police, fleeing from traffic stop

Detroit — A Redford Township man has been charged with shooting at Detroit police officers while fleeing a traffic stop, the county prosecutor said.

Sahr Richardson was arraigned Sunday in the 36th District Court. Bond was set at $250,000 and he must wear a GPS tether if released. He is due back in court Aug. 22 for a probable cause conference.

Detroit police pulled over Richardson, 21, and two others just after 10 p.m. Thursday at the Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive because a license plate did not match the vehicle he was in, prosecutors said Monday.

The officers were about to stop pursuing the vehicle when someone inside fired shots at them, said Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald on Friday during a media briefing. The three people in the vehicle, Richardson and two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, shot at officers four times, with multiple rounds each time, Fitzgerald said.

The driver stopped at the Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive and the three occupants abandoned the vehicle and continued to flee on foot, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors haven't determined charges for the teens, said Maria Miller, a Wayne County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman, in an email. They will look at the suspects' background and determine how to charge them, she said.

Fitzgerald on Friday said "it's terrifying" how often Detroit police officers are shot at by people they are trying to arrest.

The 14-year-old had been arrested two days prior for a nonfatal shooting, Fitzgerald said. He was charged in Juvenile Court with careless discharge of a firearm, Miller said.

"When you're taking the right people off the street, you're taking bad people off the street and they're being released back to the street. It's not helping our cause at all," Fitzgerald said.

Charges against Richardson include attempted murder, assault with the intent to do great bodily harm felonious assault and third-degree fleeing and eluding.

