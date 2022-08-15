Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards

Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II.

Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.

Funderburg on Monday pleaded no contest, a plea that does not admit guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes, to willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor that carries up to a year in jail, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The involuntary manslaughter plea was dismissed.

Funderburg agreed to surrender her state policing certification, serve one year of probation and complete 100 hours of community service, in addition to that which Judge Judge Shannon Walker of the Wayne County Circuit Court may impose at sentencing.

About the crash: Longtime defense attorney Cliff Woodards dies in crash with police SUV

Woodards' daughter, Melissa Connelly, filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Funderburg and the city of Detroit.

Woodards was a defense attorney who regularly had cases in Wayne County courts.

Funderburg was driving just before 1 a.m. Feb. 8, 2021, on Interstate 96 with her emergency lights and sirens activated when she left the freeway onto Jeffries Service Drive, ran the red light at the West Chicago Road intersection and struck Woodards' vehicle, according to the release.

She had been driving to help another officer in a nonemergency call, according to police and prosecutors.

Funderburg was "operating the vehicle carelessly, recklessly and at an excessive speed while continuing to accelerate," according to the lawsuit.

Her partner and a dispatcher had told her the situation she was responding to was not an emergency, but she continued to drive at an excessive speed, according to the suit.

Former Detroit police Chief James Craig previously said the patrol vehicle left the highway at 59 mph, slowing to about 47 mph when it reached the intersection before striking Woodards' vehicle. Craig said the speed at impact was 32 mph.

Funderburg had previously been warned and/or disciplined by Internal Affairs about her conduct while on the job, according to the lawsuit.

“There’s no winner here,” said Arnold Reed, an attorney for his family. “Obviously we can’t bring Cliff back, but she will never wear a uniform for the rest of her life. This comes at a great price for her.”

kberg@detroitnews.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.